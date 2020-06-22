7144 Conant Avenue - 1

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Come check out this spacious 2 bed / 1 bath duplex. Apartment features good size bedrooms, large kitchen. Laminate flooring throughout. Washer/dryer connect. Minutes away from major highways, schools, and shopping. Schedule a viewing today! Must pass Background/Credit check and provide income Verification with a NET INCOME OF 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AMOUNT. Rent: $825 and Security Deposit: $825. $40 Application Fee/Adult. $45 Lease prep fee. 12 Month Lease. No Short Term Leases. Tenant pays all Utilities.

