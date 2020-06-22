All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7144 Conant Avenue - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7144 Conant Avenue - 1
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:26 PM

7144 Conant Avenue - 1

7144 Conant Avenue · (904) 674-3048
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7144 Conant Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Come check out this spacious 2 bed / 1 bath duplex. Apartment features good size bedrooms, large kitchen. Laminate flooring throughout. Washer/dryer connect. Minutes away from major highways, schools, and shopping. Schedule a viewing today! Must pass Background/Credit check and provide income Verification with a NET INCOME OF 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AMOUNT. Rent: $825 and Security Deposit: $825. $40 Application Fee/Adult. $45 Lease prep fee. 12 Month Lease. No Short Term Leases. Tenant pays all Utilities.
This 2 bed/1 bath duplex is equipped with a cozy living/dining space, Washer/dryer connect and a partially fenced backyard. Minutes away from major highways, schools, and shopping. Schedule a viewing today! $40 Application Fee per adult. Must pass Background/Credit check and provide income Verification with a NET INCOME OF 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AMOUNT. Rent: $825 and Security Deposit: $825. 12 Month Lease. No Short Term Leases. Tenant pays all Utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7144 Conant Avenue - 1 have any available units?
7144 Conant Avenue - 1 has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7144 Conant Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 7144 Conant Avenue - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7144 Conant Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
7144 Conant Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7144 Conant Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7144 Conant Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 7144 Conant Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 7144 Conant Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 7144 Conant Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7144 Conant Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7144 Conant Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 7144 Conant Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 7144 Conant Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 7144 Conant Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7144 Conant Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7144 Conant Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7144 Conant Avenue - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Canopy Creek
11291 Harts Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity