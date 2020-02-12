Rent Calculator
7112 Luke St
7112 Luke Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
7112 Luke Street, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Sweetwater
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled with updated flooring, countertops, cabinets and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Close to NAS JAX and 295 in Sweetwater.
Call today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7112 Luke St have any available units?
7112 Luke St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 7112 Luke St currently offering any rent specials?
7112 Luke St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7112 Luke St pet-friendly?
No, 7112 Luke St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7112 Luke St offer parking?
No, 7112 Luke St does not offer parking.
Does 7112 Luke St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7112 Luke St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7112 Luke St have a pool?
No, 7112 Luke St does not have a pool.
Does 7112 Luke St have accessible units?
No, 7112 Luke St does not have accessible units.
Does 7112 Luke St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7112 Luke St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7112 Luke St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7112 Luke St does not have units with air conditioning.
