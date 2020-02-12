All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7112 Luke St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7112 Luke St
Last updated December 7 2019 at 8:50 AM

7112 Luke St

7112 Luke Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7112 Luke Street, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Sweetwater

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled with updated flooring, countertops, cabinets and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Close to NAS JAX and 295 in Sweetwater.

Call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7112 Luke St have any available units?
7112 Luke St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7112 Luke St currently offering any rent specials?
7112 Luke St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7112 Luke St pet-friendly?
No, 7112 Luke St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7112 Luke St offer parking?
No, 7112 Luke St does not offer parking.
Does 7112 Luke St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7112 Luke St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7112 Luke St have a pool?
No, 7112 Luke St does not have a pool.
Does 7112 Luke St have accessible units?
No, 7112 Luke St does not have accessible units.
Does 7112 Luke St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7112 Luke St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7112 Luke St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7112 Luke St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia