Jacksonville, FL
6836 JACK HORNER LN
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6836 JACK HORNER LN
6836 Jack Horner Lane
No Longer Available
Location
6836 Jack Horner Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call JWB to schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6836 JACK HORNER LN have any available units?
6836 JACK HORNER LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6836 JACK HORNER LN have?
Some of 6836 JACK HORNER LN's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6836 JACK HORNER LN currently offering any rent specials?
6836 JACK HORNER LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6836 JACK HORNER LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 6836 JACK HORNER LN is pet friendly.
Does 6836 JACK HORNER LN offer parking?
Yes, 6836 JACK HORNER LN offers parking.
Does 6836 JACK HORNER LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6836 JACK HORNER LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6836 JACK HORNER LN have a pool?
No, 6836 JACK HORNER LN does not have a pool.
Does 6836 JACK HORNER LN have accessible units?
No, 6836 JACK HORNER LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6836 JACK HORNER LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 6836 JACK HORNER LN does not have units with dishwashers.
