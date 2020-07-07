6742 Jammes Rd

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly new construction air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/63f8e310da ---- New construction home on the west side! This beautiful home is a spacious open layout concept. 4 bedrooms and 2 baths make this home the perfect size for any family. Features vinyl plank flooring, granite counter tops, master bedroom suite with beautiful tile shower, and much more! Pet-friendly with breed approval and non-refundable fee. Apply online today! 25% OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT IF FULL DEPOSIT RECEIVED BY 8/1!!! *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.