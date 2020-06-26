All apartments in Jacksonville
6619 Albicore Rd.

6619 Albicore Road · No Longer Available
Location

6619 Albicore Road, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
Westside - 4/2 House - Dead end street, big lot, large living room, large master bedroom, fully equipped kitchen with all appliances and lots of cabinets, fenced back yard, outside storage, 2 carports, central a/c, w/d conn.

This 3/1.5 home has nice equipped kitchen, ceiling fans in bedrooms, separate dining room and a fenced back yard. There is also central a/c, blinds on all windows, a large living room and sits on a corner lot.

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $75 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

DIRECTIONS: N on Edgewood, R on Commonwealth, R on Ontario

103rd St towards Timuquana, R on W Norde Dr, L on Albicore

(RLNE4919073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6619 Albicore Rd. have any available units?
6619 Albicore Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6619 Albicore Rd. have?
Some of 6619 Albicore Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6619 Albicore Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
6619 Albicore Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6619 Albicore Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6619 Albicore Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 6619 Albicore Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 6619 Albicore Rd. offers parking.
Does 6619 Albicore Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6619 Albicore Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6619 Albicore Rd. have a pool?
No, 6619 Albicore Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 6619 Albicore Rd. have accessible units?
No, 6619 Albicore Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 6619 Albicore Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6619 Albicore Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
