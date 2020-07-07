All apartments in Jacksonville
6588 Albicore Rd
6588 Albicore Rd

6588 Albicore Road · No Longer Available
Location

6588 Albicore Road, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fae3b6706d ---- Come see your new home on Albicore! This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath house has plenty of space for you! Newly remodeled kitchen with tile backsplash and stone countertops, hard wood and tile floors, and much more! Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today! BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6588 Albicore Rd have any available units?
6588 Albicore Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6588 Albicore Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6588 Albicore Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6588 Albicore Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6588 Albicore Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6588 Albicore Rd offer parking?
No, 6588 Albicore Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6588 Albicore Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6588 Albicore Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6588 Albicore Rd have a pool?
No, 6588 Albicore Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6588 Albicore Rd have accessible units?
No, 6588 Albicore Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6588 Albicore Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6588 Albicore Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6588 Albicore Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6588 Albicore Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

