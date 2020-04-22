All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6547 Harlow Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6547 Harlow Blvd
Last updated April 3 2019 at 1:50 PM

6547 Harlow Blvd

6547 Harlow Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Cedar Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6547 Harlow Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ac35fa6034 ----
Welcome home to this amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bath, almost 1,500 Sq. Ft. home! Features hardwood/tile flooring, appliances, washer/dryer connections, LARGE back porch, & much more! Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6547 Harlow Blvd have any available units?
6547 Harlow Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6547 Harlow Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6547 Harlow Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6547 Harlow Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6547 Harlow Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 6547 Harlow Blvd offer parking?
No, 6547 Harlow Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 6547 Harlow Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6547 Harlow Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6547 Harlow Blvd have a pool?
No, 6547 Harlow Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 6547 Harlow Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6547 Harlow Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6547 Harlow Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6547 Harlow Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6547 Harlow Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6547 Harlow Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia