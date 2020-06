Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME AVAILABLE FOR RENT - ****Free rent for January with immediate move in***



Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home. Gorgeous faux hardwood flooring in living spaces and master, laminate tile in kitchen and dining area, and carpet in guest bedrooms. This home comes equipped with stainless steel appliances and a lanai with view of the spacious back yard!



** If tenant prefers the owner take care of the lawn, the rental amount will be $1995**



