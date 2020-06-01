6400 DIANE RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Come home to this newly updated home with tons of curb appeal! The interior of this home has been freshly painted including baseboards giving you that fresh NEW smell and LOOK. The exterior has been pressure washed and the inside has recently been professionally cleaned making this a QUICK MOVE IN process. The garage is enclosed and already prewired for surround sound (speakers already installed) It features new mulch, newly finished kitchen cabinets, recessed LED lighting and an irrigation system on it's own well.