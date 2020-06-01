All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6400 DIANE RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6400 DIANE RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6400 DIANE RD

6400 Diane Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Arlington Manor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6400 Diane Road, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come home to this newly updated home with tons of curb appeal! The interior of this home has been freshly painted including baseboards giving you that fresh NEW smell and LOOK. The exterior has been pressure washed and the inside has recently been professionally cleaned making this a QUICK MOVE IN process. The garage is enclosed and already prewired for surround sound (speakers already installed) It features new mulch, newly finished kitchen cabinets, recessed LED lighting and an irrigation system on it's own well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6400 DIANE RD have any available units?
6400 DIANE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6400 DIANE RD have?
Some of 6400 DIANE RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6400 DIANE RD currently offering any rent specials?
6400 DIANE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6400 DIANE RD pet-friendly?
No, 6400 DIANE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6400 DIANE RD offer parking?
Yes, 6400 DIANE RD offers parking.
Does 6400 DIANE RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6400 DIANE RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6400 DIANE RD have a pool?
No, 6400 DIANE RD does not have a pool.
Does 6400 DIANE RD have accessible units?
No, 6400 DIANE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6400 DIANE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6400 DIANE RD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia