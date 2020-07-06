All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 19 2019 at 4:23 AM

6306 Fordham Cr E

6306 Fordham Circle East · No Longer Available
Location

6306 Fordham Circle East, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Lakewood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/739bd070a6 ---- This cozy home is set on a large lot. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room/dining room combination, foyer, nice closet space, back patio, laundry room and fully fenced in backyard. Tile in the living/dining room and carpets in all the bedrooms. $50 application fee per adult. Pets welcome with approved pet screening ($20) and increased security deposit. Renters insurance required. $95 on-boarding fee. Fenced Backyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6306 Fordham Cr E have any available units?
6306 Fordham Cr E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6306 Fordham Cr E have?
Some of 6306 Fordham Cr E's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6306 Fordham Cr E currently offering any rent specials?
6306 Fordham Cr E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6306 Fordham Cr E pet-friendly?
Yes, 6306 Fordham Cr E is pet friendly.
Does 6306 Fordham Cr E offer parking?
No, 6306 Fordham Cr E does not offer parking.
Does 6306 Fordham Cr E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6306 Fordham Cr E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6306 Fordham Cr E have a pool?
No, 6306 Fordham Cr E does not have a pool.
Does 6306 Fordham Cr E have accessible units?
No, 6306 Fordham Cr E does not have accessible units.
Does 6306 Fordham Cr E have units with dishwashers?
No, 6306 Fordham Cr E does not have units with dishwashers.

