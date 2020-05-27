All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:14 PM

6263 DEVONHURST DR

6263 Devonhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6263 Devonhurst Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland

Amenities

granite counters
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Amazing and Spacious is a great combination for a home. This beautiful and very large 3/2.5 home offers everything. Home also available for sale. Wood laminate throughout home. Kitchen has beautiful granite and plenty of cabinet space including eat in area. Formal living, dining and family room are very welcoming with easy access to the screened in lanai. Second floor host all the rooms and also has a living space ideal for entertaining or office space. Every room is spacious and the master bedroom is extra large has two large walk in closets. The master bathroom has a Jacuzzi tub ideal for the stressful days. Home has water filtration system. The community offers swimming pool, tennis, volleyball, soccer field and picnic area. Hurry, this will not last, You will be glad you call!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6263 DEVONHURST DR have any available units?
6263 DEVONHURST DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6263 DEVONHURST DR have?
Some of 6263 DEVONHURST DR's amenities include granite counters, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6263 DEVONHURST DR currently offering any rent specials?
6263 DEVONHURST DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6263 DEVONHURST DR pet-friendly?
No, 6263 DEVONHURST DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6263 DEVONHURST DR offer parking?
No, 6263 DEVONHURST DR does not offer parking.
Does 6263 DEVONHURST DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6263 DEVONHURST DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6263 DEVONHURST DR have a pool?
Yes, 6263 DEVONHURST DR has a pool.
Does 6263 DEVONHURST DR have accessible units?
No, 6263 DEVONHURST DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6263 DEVONHURST DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6263 DEVONHURST DR does not have units with dishwashers.
