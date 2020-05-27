6263 DEVONHURST DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave walk in closets Property Amenities pool tennis court volleyball court

Amazing and Spacious is a great combination for a home. This beautiful and very large 3/2.5 home offers everything. Home also available for sale. Wood laminate throughout home. Kitchen has beautiful granite and plenty of cabinet space including eat in area. Formal living, dining and family room are very welcoming with easy access to the screened in lanai. Second floor host all the rooms and also has a living space ideal for entertaining or office space. Every room is spacious and the master bedroom is extra large has two large walk in closets. The master bathroom has a Jacuzzi tub ideal for the stressful days. Home has water filtration system. The community offers swimming pool, tennis, volleyball, soccer field and picnic area. Hurry, this will not last, You will be glad you call!