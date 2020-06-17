6228 Terry Parker Drive North

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance key fob access

Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $1,000 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!



Make this dream home yours! You’ll absolutely love the features this 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom in Jacksonville has to offer. Upon entering the home, you’re greeted with the perfect contrast between the dark Oak hardwood flooring and the bright interior. The recently updated kitchen is equipped with modern stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and plenty of storage space within the satin white cabinets. Enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood convenient to restaurants, beaches, and major highways.



This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Fenced-In Yard, Private Driveway. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Unit is Pet-Friendly. Contact-Free rental process with self-showings and online applications!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.