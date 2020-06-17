All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:55 PM

6228 Terry Parker Drive North

6228 Terry Parker Drive North · (866) 833-0449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6228 Terry Parker Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
key fob access
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $1,000 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!

Make this dream home yours! You’ll absolutely love the features this 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom in Jacksonville has to offer. Upon entering the home, you’re greeted with the perfect contrast between the dark Oak hardwood flooring and the bright interior. The recently updated kitchen is equipped with modern stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and plenty of storage space within the satin white cabinets. Enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood convenient to restaurants, beaches, and major highways.

This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Fenced-In Yard, Private Driveway. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Unit is Pet-Friendly. Contact-Free rental process with self-showings and online applications!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6228 Terry Parker Drive North have any available units?
6228 Terry Parker Drive North has a unit available for $1,249 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6228 Terry Parker Drive North have?
Some of 6228 Terry Parker Drive North's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6228 Terry Parker Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
6228 Terry Parker Drive North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6228 Terry Parker Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 6228 Terry Parker Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 6228 Terry Parker Drive North offer parking?
No, 6228 Terry Parker Drive North does not offer parking.
Does 6228 Terry Parker Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6228 Terry Parker Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6228 Terry Parker Drive North have a pool?
No, 6228 Terry Parker Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 6228 Terry Parker Drive North have accessible units?
No, 6228 Terry Parker Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 6228 Terry Parker Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 6228 Terry Parker Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
