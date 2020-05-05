619 Oaks Hollow Ct.

Amenities

Gorgeous townhouse - Property Id: 173187



Huge renovated townhouse 1429 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath with all bedrooms with view on 2nd floor, huge family room , lovely dining room , large kitchen a view, washer and dryer inside the unit, custom painting throughout and professionally decorated, walk-in closet, ceiling fans, oak stairs, security camera system , private backyard with a sitting deck, big storage unit, community pool, basketball court, conveniently located on Arlington Expressway. Park like settings with towering oaks. Good living in a small tranquil community

24 mo lease: $ 995/month

12 mo lease: $ 1075/month

There is an additional $ 145 condominium HOA fee per month payable with the rent to cover water, sewer, trash collection, pest control, building maintenance.

$ 39 non refundable application fee for single person, $ 75 for whole family.

Special rent discount available to veteran, military personnel, medical professional and teacher.

Qualifications: $ 34,000 + annual income, min credit score 585

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/173187p

