619 Oaks Hollow Ct.
619 Oaks Hollow Ct
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

619 Oaks Hollow Ct

619 Oaks Hollow Court · No Longer Available
Location

619 Oaks Hollow Court, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous townhouse - Property Id: 173187

Huge renovated townhouse 1429 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath with all bedrooms with view on 2nd floor, huge family room , lovely dining room , large kitchen a view, washer and dryer inside the unit, custom painting throughout and professionally decorated, walk-in closet, ceiling fans, oak stairs, security camera system , private backyard with a sitting deck, big storage unit, community pool, basketball court, conveniently located on Arlington Expressway. Park like settings with towering oaks. Good living in a small tranquil community
24 mo lease: $ 995/month
12 mo lease: $ 1075/month
There is an additional $ 145 condominium HOA fee per month payable with the rent to cover water, sewer, trash collection, pest control, building maintenance.
$ 39 non refundable application fee for single person, $ 75 for whole family.
Special rent discount available to veteran, military personnel, medical professional and teacher.
Qualifications: $ 34,000 + annual income, min credit score 585
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/173187p
Property Id 173187

(RLNE5287020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

