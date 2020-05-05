6070 Maggies Cir #115

Amenities

**3/2 Condo in Nature's Hideaway - WESTSIDE - Charming, relaxed 3 bedrooms 2 baths upstairs condo in the GATED neighborhood of Natures Hideaway this 3/2 Condo offers a Split Floor Plan and direct access to the pool. This home features a separate spacious master bedroom suite with a large walk-in closet and full bath. Two nice sized guest bedrooms share a full bath on the opposite side of the large living room & dining room combo. The kitchen is equipped with appliances including microwave, washer, and dryer. There are sliding glass doors to an open-air balcony for relaxing and chilling after a long day. Washer and Dryer are included in this unit. The kitchen offers a full appliance package with a pantry, loads of cabinets and counter-top space. Located off Blanding Blvd on Jacksonville's Westside.



This location offers easy access to schools, NAS Jax, I-295, US-17, Orange Park Mall, eateries and the Cecil Commerce Center. Balcony for entertaining,

Neighborhood is complete with Pet Stations, Sparkling Pool and Outdoor Play & Picnic Area. HOA approval required and upon approval tenant's must obtain renters insurance. All pets must be pre-approved,. There is a $300 non-refundable pet fee. .Tenants are required to have RENTERS INSURANCE.



(RLNE2455964)