Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6070 Maggies Cir #115
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6070 Maggies Cir #115

6070 Maggies Cir 115 · No Longer Available
Location

6070 Maggies Cir 115, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**3/2 Condo in Nature's Hideaway - WESTSIDE - Charming, relaxed 3 bedrooms 2 baths upstairs condo in the GATED neighborhood of Natures Hideaway this 3/2 Condo offers a Split Floor Plan and direct access to the pool. This home features a separate spacious master bedroom suite with a large walk-in closet and full bath. Two nice sized guest bedrooms share a full bath on the opposite side of the large living room & dining room combo. The kitchen is equipped with appliances including microwave, washer, and dryer. There are sliding glass doors to an open-air balcony for relaxing and chilling after a long day. Washer and Dryer are included in this unit. The kitchen offers a full appliance package with a pantry, loads of cabinets and counter-top space. Located off Blanding Blvd on Jacksonville's Westside.

This location offers easy access to schools, NAS Jax, I-295, US-17, Orange Park Mall, eateries and the Cecil Commerce Center. Balcony for entertaining,
Neighborhood is complete with Pet Stations, Sparkling Pool and Outdoor Play & Picnic Area. HOA approval required and upon approval tenant's must obtain renters insurance. All pets must be pre-approved,. There is a $300 non-refundable pet fee. .Tenants are required to have RENTERS INSURANCE.

(RLNE2455964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6070 Maggies Cir #115 have any available units?
6070 Maggies Cir #115 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6070 Maggies Cir #115 have?
Some of 6070 Maggies Cir #115's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6070 Maggies Cir #115 currently offering any rent specials?
6070 Maggies Cir #115 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6070 Maggies Cir #115 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6070 Maggies Cir #115 is pet friendly.
Does 6070 Maggies Cir #115 offer parking?
No, 6070 Maggies Cir #115 does not offer parking.
Does 6070 Maggies Cir #115 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6070 Maggies Cir #115 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6070 Maggies Cir #115 have a pool?
Yes, 6070 Maggies Cir #115 has a pool.
Does 6070 Maggies Cir #115 have accessible units?
No, 6070 Maggies Cir #115 does not have accessible units.
Does 6070 Maggies Cir #115 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6070 Maggies Cir #115 does not have units with dishwashers.
