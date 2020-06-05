All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 21 2020 at 4:35 PM

6043 Park Street

6043 Park Street · No Longer Available
Location

6043 Park Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hillcrest

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6043 Park Street have any available units?
6043 Park Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6043 Park Street currently offering any rent specials?
6043 Park Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6043 Park Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6043 Park Street is pet friendly.
Does 6043 Park Street offer parking?
No, 6043 Park Street does not offer parking.
Does 6043 Park Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6043 Park Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6043 Park Street have a pool?
No, 6043 Park Street does not have a pool.
Does 6043 Park Street have accessible units?
No, 6043 Park Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6043 Park Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6043 Park Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6043 Park Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6043 Park Street does not have units with air conditioning.
