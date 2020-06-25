5952 Terry Parker Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32211 Arlington
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely remodeled brick home with no expense speared! Everything in this house is new. Kitchen with granite tops and stainless appliances. New contemporary style bathroom. New roof. New A/C. New light fixtures with dimming recessed led lights. Nice hardwood floors. Home has great double detached car garage with plenty of storage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5952 TERRY PARKER DR S have any available units?
5952 TERRY PARKER DR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.