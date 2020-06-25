5952 TERRY PARKER DR S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Completely remodeled brick home with no expense speared! Everything in this house is new. Kitchen with granite tops and stainless appliances. New contemporary style bathroom. New roof. New A/C. New light fixtures with dimming recessed led lights. Nice hardwood floors. Home has great double detached car garage with plenty of storage