Jacksonville, FL
5952 TERRY PARKER DR S
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:19 AM

5952 TERRY PARKER DR S

5952 Terry Parker Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

5952 Terry Parker Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlington

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely remodeled brick home with no expense speared! Everything in this house is new. Kitchen with granite tops and stainless appliances. New contemporary style bathroom. New roof. New A/C. New light fixtures with dimming recessed led lights. Nice hardwood floors. Home has great double detached car garage with plenty of storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5952 TERRY PARKER DR S have any available units?
5952 TERRY PARKER DR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5952 TERRY PARKER DR S have?
Some of 5952 TERRY PARKER DR S's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5952 TERRY PARKER DR S currently offering any rent specials?
5952 TERRY PARKER DR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5952 TERRY PARKER DR S pet-friendly?
No, 5952 TERRY PARKER DR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5952 TERRY PARKER DR S offer parking?
Yes, 5952 TERRY PARKER DR S offers parking.
Does 5952 TERRY PARKER DR S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5952 TERRY PARKER DR S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5952 TERRY PARKER DR S have a pool?
No, 5952 TERRY PARKER DR S does not have a pool.
Does 5952 TERRY PARKER DR S have accessible units?
No, 5952 TERRY PARKER DR S does not have accessible units.
Does 5952 TERRY PARKER DR S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5952 TERRY PARKER DR S does not have units with dishwashers.
