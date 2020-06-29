5911 Hyde Park Rd

Amenities

Bring your boat, kayak and fishing poles to this cozy and charming 2 bed / 1 bath home located on Wills Branch Creek with deep water access to the St. Johns and across from hole number 3 of Hyde Park Golf Course. Spend evenings on the creek side deck with working boat lift and enjoy the privacy of a preserved nature backyard. No detail has been overlooked on this complete remodel including dazzling real wood floors, large open kitchen, new blinds and window coverings. Large one car garage has tons of storage and a large workbench. Whole house water softener and working security system also included. Owner maintains yard, landscaping and sprinkler system. Pets allowed with fee. This is a must see property that won't last long!

