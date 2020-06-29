All apartments in Jacksonville
5911 Hyde Park Rd

5911 Hyde Park Cir · No Longer Available
Location

5911 Hyde Park Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bring your boat, kayak and fishing poles to this cozy and charming 2 bed / 1 bath home located on Wills Branch Creek with deep water access to the St. Johns and across from hole number 3 of Hyde Park Golf Course. Spend evenings on the creek side deck with working boat lift and enjoy the privacy of a preserved nature backyard. No detail has been overlooked on this complete remodel including dazzling real wood floors, large open kitchen, new blinds and window coverings. Large one car garage has tons of storage and a large workbench. Whole house water softener and working security system also included. Owner maintains yard, landscaping and sprinkler system. Pets allowed with fee. This is a must see property that won't last long!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DlfcFojRQJs&feature=youtu.be

Amenities: Cable-Ready, Deck, Dining Room, Family Room, Garage Opener, Hardwood Flood, River Access with Dock, Newly Remodeled, Patio, Views, W/D Hookups, Water Heater (Tank-Electric), Water Softener, Yard (Partly Fenced), Water Front with St. Johns Access

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5911 Hyde Park Rd have any available units?
5911 Hyde Park Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5911 Hyde Park Rd have?
Some of 5911 Hyde Park Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5911 Hyde Park Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5911 Hyde Park Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5911 Hyde Park Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5911 Hyde Park Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5911 Hyde Park Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5911 Hyde Park Rd offers parking.
Does 5911 Hyde Park Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5911 Hyde Park Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5911 Hyde Park Rd have a pool?
No, 5911 Hyde Park Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5911 Hyde Park Rd have accessible units?
No, 5911 Hyde Park Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5911 Hyde Park Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5911 Hyde Park Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

