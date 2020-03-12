5625 Pinebay Circle North

Amenities
•3 bedroom 2 bathroom
•All on one floor
•Split bedroom arrangement
•Large master suite with large soaking tub
•Second bedroom has bay windows
•Vaulted ceilings
•Tile throughout main living areas
•Large and bright kitchen offers all appliances, oak cabinets & ceramic tile flooring
•Ceiling fans in living room and bedrooms
•Screened back patio
•One car garage
•Washer and dryer connections
•Fully fenced and very large backyard
•Landscaping included in rent
NOTE:
?? Security deposit amount may vary
'Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.