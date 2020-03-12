All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:36 PM

5625 Pinebay Circle North

5625 Pinebay Circle North · No Longer Available
Location

5625 Pinebay Circle North, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
bathtub
•3 bedroom 2 bathroom
•All on one floor
•Split bedroom arrangement
•Large master suite with large soaking tub
•Second bedroom has bay windows
•Vaulted ceilings
•Tile throughout main living areas
•Large and bright kitchen offers all appliances, oak cabinets & ceramic tile flooring
•Ceiling fans in living room and bedrooms
•Screened back patio
•One car garage
•Washer and dryer connections
•Fully fenced and very large backyard

•Landscaping included in rent

NOTE:
?? Security deposit amount may vary
'Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5625 Pinebay Circle North have any available units?
5625 Pinebay Circle North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5625 Pinebay Circle North have?
Some of 5625 Pinebay Circle North's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5625 Pinebay Circle North currently offering any rent specials?
5625 Pinebay Circle North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5625 Pinebay Circle North pet-friendly?
Yes, 5625 Pinebay Circle North is pet friendly.
Does 5625 Pinebay Circle North offer parking?
Yes, 5625 Pinebay Circle North does offer parking.
Does 5625 Pinebay Circle North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5625 Pinebay Circle North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5625 Pinebay Circle North have a pool?
No, 5625 Pinebay Circle North does not have a pool.
Does 5625 Pinebay Circle North have accessible units?
No, 5625 Pinebay Circle North does not have accessible units.
Does 5625 Pinebay Circle North have units with dishwashers?
No, 5625 Pinebay Circle North does not have units with dishwashers.
