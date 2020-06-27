All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 24 2019 at 11:25 AM

5201 Atlantic Boulevard #132

5201 Atlantic Blvd 132 · No Longer Available
Location

5201 Atlantic Blvd 132, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Empire Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
online portal
5201 Atlantic Boulevard #132 - Colonial Point #132 Available 07/22/19 Fantastic One Bed/One Bath - Minutes from San Marco and Downtown! - **AVAILABLE JULY 22nd, 2019**

Nice 1 bedroom condo nestled along the river in Colonial Point Condominiums! This community offers a community dock, two pools, and clubhouse! This 810 sq. ft condo features 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. There are beautiful laminate wood floors throughout the unit. Spacious living room, separate dining area and a nice kitchen! This unit is a must see!

Please call today to schedule a viewing.

Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

No w/d connections, but there is a laundry facility onsite.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE4185092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5201 Atlantic Boulevard #132 have any available units?
5201 Atlantic Boulevard #132 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5201 Atlantic Boulevard #132 have?
Some of 5201 Atlantic Boulevard #132's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5201 Atlantic Boulevard #132 currently offering any rent specials?
5201 Atlantic Boulevard #132 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5201 Atlantic Boulevard #132 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5201 Atlantic Boulevard #132 is pet friendly.
Does 5201 Atlantic Boulevard #132 offer parking?
No, 5201 Atlantic Boulevard #132 does not offer parking.
Does 5201 Atlantic Boulevard #132 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5201 Atlantic Boulevard #132 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5201 Atlantic Boulevard #132 have a pool?
Yes, 5201 Atlantic Boulevard #132 has a pool.
Does 5201 Atlantic Boulevard #132 have accessible units?
No, 5201 Atlantic Boulevard #132 does not have accessible units.
Does 5201 Atlantic Boulevard #132 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5201 Atlantic Boulevard #132 does not have units with dishwashers.
