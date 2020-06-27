Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly pool clubhouse online portal

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed online portal pet friendly

5201 Atlantic Boulevard #132 - Colonial Point #132 Available 07/22/19 Fantastic One Bed/One Bath - Minutes from San Marco and Downtown! - **AVAILABLE JULY 22nd, 2019**



Nice 1 bedroom condo nestled along the river in Colonial Point Condominiums! This community offers a community dock, two pools, and clubhouse! This 810 sq. ft condo features 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. There are beautiful laminate wood floors throughout the unit. Spacious living room, separate dining area and a nice kitchen! This unit is a must see!



Please call today to schedule a viewing.



Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



No w/d connections, but there is a laundry facility onsite.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.



Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



(RLNE4185092)