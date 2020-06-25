513 N Market Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard parking pool garage

COMING SOON: FOR RENT: 2BR/2.5BA TOWNHOME IN DOWNTOWN JACKSONVILLE @ PARKS @ CATHEDRAL - 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths (each bedroom has their own private bath) living room/dining room combo with hardwood floors, half bath, balcony off the living room that overlooks the courtyard and pool and clubhouse plus huge bonus room on the first floor. This room could be used as an office or guest bedroom. Park your vehicle in the garage which is inside the gated community. Walking distance to the river, stadiums, restaurants, shopping and more. Beautiful hardwood floors, tile in the bathrooms and kitchen and carpet in the bedrooms and staircases.



(RLNE4788583)