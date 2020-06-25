All apartments in Jacksonville
513 N Market Street

513 North Market Street · No Longer Available
Location

513 North Market Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Downtown Jacksonville

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
COMING SOON: FOR RENT: 2BR/2.5BA TOWNHOME IN DOWNTOWN JACKSONVILLE @ PARKS @ CATHEDRAL - 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths (each bedroom has their own private bath) living room/dining room combo with hardwood floors, half bath, balcony off the living room that overlooks the courtyard and pool and clubhouse plus huge bonus room on the first floor. This room could be used as an office or guest bedroom. Park your vehicle in the garage which is inside the gated community. Walking distance to the river, stadiums, restaurants, shopping and more. Beautiful hardwood floors, tile in the bathrooms and kitchen and carpet in the bedrooms and staircases.

(RLNE4788583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 N Market Street have any available units?
513 N Market Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 513 N Market Street have?
Some of 513 N Market Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 N Market Street currently offering any rent specials?
513 N Market Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 N Market Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 513 N Market Street is pet friendly.
Does 513 N Market Street offer parking?
Yes, 513 N Market Street offers parking.
Does 513 N Market Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 N Market Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 N Market Street have a pool?
Yes, 513 N Market Street has a pool.
Does 513 N Market Street have accessible units?
No, 513 N Market Street does not have accessible units.
Does 513 N Market Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 N Market Street does not have units with dishwashers.
