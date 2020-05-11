Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5121 FREMONT ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5121 FREMONT ST
5121 Fremont Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
5121 Fremont Street, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Lakeshore
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3BR/2BA home freshly painted. This lovely home has LR, DR bonus room & kitchen Back porch & garage A MUST SEE!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5121 FREMONT ST have any available units?
5121 FREMONT ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5121 FREMONT ST have?
Some of 5121 FREMONT ST's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5121 FREMONT ST currently offering any rent specials?
5121 FREMONT ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5121 FREMONT ST pet-friendly?
No, 5121 FREMONT ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 5121 FREMONT ST offer parking?
Yes, 5121 FREMONT ST does offer parking.
Does 5121 FREMONT ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5121 FREMONT ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5121 FREMONT ST have a pool?
No, 5121 FREMONT ST does not have a pool.
Does 5121 FREMONT ST have accessible units?
No, 5121 FREMONT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5121 FREMONT ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 5121 FREMONT ST does not have units with dishwashers.
