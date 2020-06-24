All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 504 E 59TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
504 E 59TH STREET
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

504 E 59TH STREET

504 East 59th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

504 East 59th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three Bedroom, Corner Lot with Detached Garage - This quaint cottage style home sits on a corner lot across the street from a park. Walk through the front door into the carpeted living room. There is a small bonus room off of the living room that is perfect for a computer area. The dining room is spacious with wood flooring and built in shelves. There is plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen that comes with a built in range and refrigerator. The backyard is fenced with a concrete patio. The detached garage is HUGE with space for two cars and still have plenty of room to work on a project. SORRY NO PETS.

Available NOW
$50 Application Fee Per Adult (each adult must complete a separate application)

(RLNE3949562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 E 59TH STREET have any available units?
504 E 59TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 E 59TH STREET have?
Some of 504 E 59TH STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 E 59TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
504 E 59TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 E 59TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 504 E 59TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 504 E 59TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 504 E 59TH STREET offers parking.
Does 504 E 59TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 E 59TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 E 59TH STREET have a pool?
No, 504 E 59TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 504 E 59TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 504 E 59TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 504 E 59TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 E 59TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia