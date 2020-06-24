504 E 59TH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Three Bedroom, Corner Lot with Detached Garage - This quaint cottage style home sits on a corner lot across the street from a park. Walk through the front door into the carpeted living room. There is a small bonus room off of the living room that is perfect for a computer area. The dining room is spacious with wood flooring and built in shelves. There is plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen that comes with a built in range and refrigerator. The backyard is fenced with a concrete patio. The detached garage is HUGE with space for two cars and still have plenty of room to work on a project. SORRY NO PETS.



Available NOW

$50 Application Fee Per Adult (each adult must complete a separate application)



(RLNE3949562)