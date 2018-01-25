4972 Grand Lakes Drive North

Amenities

3 bedroom 2 bath home with bonus room that could be used as 4th bedroom . 1851 Square feet. Split floor plan. Screened in lanai overlooking fully fenced in back yard . Master bathroom has his and her sinks and garden tub. Formal living room and separate dining room plus a breakfast bar . 2 car attached garage . Occupied until Jan 25th must have 24 hour notice to show.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,645, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,645, Available Now



