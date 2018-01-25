All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:02 AM

4972 Grand Lakes Drive North

4972 Grand Lakes Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

4972 Grand Lakes Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath home with bonus room that could be used as 4th bedroom . 1851 Square feet. Split floor plan. Screened in lanai overlooking fully fenced in back yard . Master bathroom has his and her sinks and garden tub. Formal living room and separate dining room plus a breakfast bar . 2 car attached garage . Occupied until Jan 25th must have 24 hour notice to show.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,645, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,645, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4972 Grand Lakes Drive North have any available units?
4972 Grand Lakes Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4972 Grand Lakes Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
4972 Grand Lakes Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4972 Grand Lakes Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 4972 Grand Lakes Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 4972 Grand Lakes Drive North offer parking?
Yes, 4972 Grand Lakes Drive North offers parking.
Does 4972 Grand Lakes Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4972 Grand Lakes Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4972 Grand Lakes Drive North have a pool?
No, 4972 Grand Lakes Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 4972 Grand Lakes Drive North have accessible units?
No, 4972 Grand Lakes Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 4972 Grand Lakes Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 4972 Grand Lakes Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4972 Grand Lakes Drive North have units with air conditioning?
No, 4972 Grand Lakes Drive North does not have units with air conditioning.

