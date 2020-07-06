4614 Lane Avenue South

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don't miss this beautiful single story 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Vinyl wood flooring throughout the entertaining areas & bedrooms. Tile in your kitchen along with granite counter tops and black appliances. You will love all the natural light that comes in throughout the entire home. Master bedroom comes with an en-suite and walk in closet. This home is ideal for entertaining both inside and out. The great curb appeal comes on a corner lot that provides a fenced in backyard! Home is pet friendly with breed restrictions. You will enjoy everything this home has to offer. Call 321-326-6009 Monday - Friday 8:30am to 5:30pm and visit our website msrenewal.com for showing and application process.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.