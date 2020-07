Amenities

Deerwood Place - Spacious 1886 sq ft, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo located in the Deerwood Place community. This unit offers hardwood floors in the living and dining areas, stainless steel appliances, and direct access from the master bedroom to the tiled patio! The Deerwood Place community offers elevator access, a fitness center, a swimming pool with hot tub, and a clubhouse kitchen! Conveniently located next to Publix, and right across the street from Tinseltown!



