All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4471 Glendas Meadow Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4471 Glendas Meadow Dr
Last updated August 10 2019 at 4:54 PM

4471 Glendas Meadow Dr

4471 Glendas Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4471 Glendas Meadow Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Herlong

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/280c36a097 ---- Come see this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath, open floor plan. Granite in kitchen and baths. Tile surround in the master bath and vinyl plank flooring throughout. Craftsman style finishes including the garage door.Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today. *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4471 Glendas Meadow Dr have any available units?
4471 Glendas Meadow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4471 Glendas Meadow Dr have?
Some of 4471 Glendas Meadow Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4471 Glendas Meadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4471 Glendas Meadow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4471 Glendas Meadow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4471 Glendas Meadow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4471 Glendas Meadow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4471 Glendas Meadow Dr offers parking.
Does 4471 Glendas Meadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4471 Glendas Meadow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4471 Glendas Meadow Dr have a pool?
No, 4471 Glendas Meadow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4471 Glendas Meadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 4471 Glendas Meadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4471 Glendas Meadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4471 Glendas Meadow Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia