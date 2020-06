Amenities

Gorgeous 3 story townhome. Located in gated community with amenities. Each BR has its own bath. Granite countertops, beautiful wood flooring/carpet. Stainless steel appliances, Washer/Dryer as is. Balcony overlooks preserve for privacy. Attached garage. Close to St Johns Town Ctr, UNF, Top Golf and easy access to I-95***Owner will give any resident that signs an 18 month lease a $25.00 concession on the monthly rental amount***