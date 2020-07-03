All apartments in Jacksonville
4254 Timberlake Drive
Last updated April 17 2020 at 4:25 PM

4254 Timberlake Drive

4254 Timberlake Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

4254 Timberlake Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sunbeam

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,490, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,490, Available 3/27/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4254 Timberlake Drive have any available units?
4254 Timberlake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4254 Timberlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4254 Timberlake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4254 Timberlake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4254 Timberlake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4254 Timberlake Drive offer parking?
No, 4254 Timberlake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4254 Timberlake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4254 Timberlake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4254 Timberlake Drive have a pool?
No, 4254 Timberlake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4254 Timberlake Drive have accessible units?
No, 4254 Timberlake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4254 Timberlake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4254 Timberlake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4254 Timberlake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4254 Timberlake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

