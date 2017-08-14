All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4212 Highwood Drive

4212 Highwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4212 Highwood Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4212 Highwood Drive Available 03/19/19 Ironwood - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 story townhome with a 1 car attached garage, located on the Southside of Jacksonville in the community of Ironwood. May consider a small pet, either 1 cat or 1 small dog, under 20lbs with fee. The Ironwood community has 2 clubhouses, 2 pools & 2 gyms! Its central Southside location provides quick and easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment, and direct access to I-95. Tenant to apply and pay HOA registration fee before move in.

(RLNE2890895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4212 Highwood Drive have any available units?
4212 Highwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4212 Highwood Drive have?
Some of 4212 Highwood Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4212 Highwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4212 Highwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4212 Highwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4212 Highwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4212 Highwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4212 Highwood Drive offers parking.
Does 4212 Highwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4212 Highwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4212 Highwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4212 Highwood Drive has a pool.
Does 4212 Highwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4212 Highwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4212 Highwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4212 Highwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
