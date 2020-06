Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome is located on a quiet, dead end street close to schools, shopping and easy access to I- 295. This home offers an open, spacious floor plan,stainless steel appliances, new vinyl wood floors upstairs and includes washer and dryer that is conveniently located near the bedrooms on the second floor. Move In Ready