Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3972 UNIVERSITY CLUB BLVD
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:05 AM

3972 UNIVERSITY CLUB BLVD

3972 University Club Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3972 University Club Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32277
University Park

Amenities

dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Brick home close to schools and shopping. Wood & Tile floors,family room , eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar. Enjoy huge private, fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3972 UNIVERSITY CLUB BLVD have any available units?
3972 UNIVERSITY CLUB BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3972 UNIVERSITY CLUB BLVD have?
Some of 3972 UNIVERSITY CLUB BLVD's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3972 UNIVERSITY CLUB BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
3972 UNIVERSITY CLUB BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3972 UNIVERSITY CLUB BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 3972 UNIVERSITY CLUB BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3972 UNIVERSITY CLUB BLVD offer parking?
No, 3972 UNIVERSITY CLUB BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 3972 UNIVERSITY CLUB BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3972 UNIVERSITY CLUB BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3972 UNIVERSITY CLUB BLVD have a pool?
No, 3972 UNIVERSITY CLUB BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 3972 UNIVERSITY CLUB BLVD have accessible units?
No, 3972 UNIVERSITY CLUB BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 3972 UNIVERSITY CLUB BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3972 UNIVERSITY CLUB BLVD has units with dishwashers.
