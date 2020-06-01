Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3972 UNIVERSITY CLUB BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3972 UNIVERSITY CLUB BLVD
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:05 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3972 UNIVERSITY CLUB BLVD
3972 University Club Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
3972 University Club Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32277
University Park
Amenities
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Brick home close to schools and shopping. Wood & Tile floors,family room , eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar. Enjoy huge private, fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3972 UNIVERSITY CLUB BLVD have any available units?
3972 UNIVERSITY CLUB BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3972 UNIVERSITY CLUB BLVD have?
Some of 3972 UNIVERSITY CLUB BLVD's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3972 UNIVERSITY CLUB BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
3972 UNIVERSITY CLUB BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3972 UNIVERSITY CLUB BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 3972 UNIVERSITY CLUB BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3972 UNIVERSITY CLUB BLVD offer parking?
No, 3972 UNIVERSITY CLUB BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 3972 UNIVERSITY CLUB BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3972 UNIVERSITY CLUB BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3972 UNIVERSITY CLUB BLVD have a pool?
No, 3972 UNIVERSITY CLUB BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 3972 UNIVERSITY CLUB BLVD have accessible units?
No, 3972 UNIVERSITY CLUB BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 3972 UNIVERSITY CLUB BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3972 UNIVERSITY CLUB BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia