Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3932 LA MIRADA DR N
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:20 AM

3932 LA MIRADA DR N

3932 La Mirada Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

3932 La Mirada Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32217
San Jose

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
VACANT....Come see this freshly painted beautiful 1st story 1-bedroom/1-bath condo with nice ceramic tiles, counter tops, and more. Unit is ready for you to move in. Unit is at the far back of the complex, first building on the left.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3932 LA MIRADA DR N have any available units?
3932 LA MIRADA DR N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3932 LA MIRADA DR N have?
Some of 3932 LA MIRADA DR N's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3932 LA MIRADA DR N currently offering any rent specials?
3932 LA MIRADA DR N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3932 LA MIRADA DR N pet-friendly?
No, 3932 LA MIRADA DR N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3932 LA MIRADA DR N offer parking?
No, 3932 LA MIRADA DR N does not offer parking.
Does 3932 LA MIRADA DR N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3932 LA MIRADA DR N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3932 LA MIRADA DR N have a pool?
Yes, 3932 LA MIRADA DR N has a pool.
Does 3932 LA MIRADA DR N have accessible units?
No, 3932 LA MIRADA DR N does not have accessible units.
Does 3932 LA MIRADA DR N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3932 LA MIRADA DR N does not have units with dishwashers.
