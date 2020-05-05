3932 La Mirada Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32217 San Jose
Amenities
patio / balcony
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
VACANT....Come see this freshly painted beautiful 1st story 1-bedroom/1-bath condo with nice ceramic tiles, counter tops, and more. Unit is ready for you to move in. Unit is at the far back of the complex, first building on the left.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3932 LA MIRADA DR N have any available units?
3932 LA MIRADA DR N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.