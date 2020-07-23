All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3914 LIONHEART DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3914 LIONHEART DR
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

3914 LIONHEART DR

3914 Lionheart Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Secret Cove
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3914 Lionheart Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with an attached 2 car garage in the gated Ironwood community. Spacious living area features a fireplace, open kitchen upgraded with Corian counters, screened patio with lake view, and washer and dryer included. The master bedroom and bath are a relaxing getaway with a gorgeous tray ceiling in the bedroom, and a garden tub, double vanities and a walk-in closet in the bathroom. Central location close to Tinseltown, St. Johns Town Center and easy access to downtown. the whole house just installed laminate hardwood floor. No carpet. Nice water view

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3914 LIONHEART DR have any available units?
3914 LIONHEART DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3914 LIONHEART DR have?
Some of 3914 LIONHEART DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3914 LIONHEART DR currently offering any rent specials?
3914 LIONHEART DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3914 LIONHEART DR pet-friendly?
No, 3914 LIONHEART DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3914 LIONHEART DR offer parking?
Yes, 3914 LIONHEART DR offers parking.
Does 3914 LIONHEART DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3914 LIONHEART DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3914 LIONHEART DR have a pool?
Yes, 3914 LIONHEART DR has a pool.
Does 3914 LIONHEART DR have accessible units?
No, 3914 LIONHEART DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3914 LIONHEART DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3914 LIONHEART DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Sublet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsJacksonville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia