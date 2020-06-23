All apartments in Jacksonville
3881 LIONHEART DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3881 LIONHEART DR

3881 Lionheart Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3881 Lionheart Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Available Now - Beautiful townhouse in the heart of Jacksonville's Southside area, conveniently located for Jax downtown, I-95 and beaches. Close to popular St Johns Town Center Mall and Tinsel Town. Gated secure community with communal pool and gym. Tranquil location, with master bedroom facing natural preserve. Pest control and landscaping covered by landlord. Wood cabinets, corian counters, new stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer. Brand new air conditioning unit installed in 2018. 2 Car Garage, 3 Bedrooms on 2nd floor, 2 Full Baths, Powder Bath on 1st Floor, washer and dryer Included. Landlord prefers long term tenants. No Pets, No Smoking. 650 Credit Score or higher required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3881 LIONHEART DR have any available units?
3881 LIONHEART DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3881 LIONHEART DR have?
Some of 3881 LIONHEART DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3881 LIONHEART DR currently offering any rent specials?
3881 LIONHEART DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3881 LIONHEART DR pet-friendly?
No, 3881 LIONHEART DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3881 LIONHEART DR offer parking?
Yes, 3881 LIONHEART DR offers parking.
Does 3881 LIONHEART DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3881 LIONHEART DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3881 LIONHEART DR have a pool?
Yes, 3881 LIONHEART DR has a pool.
Does 3881 LIONHEART DR have accessible units?
No, 3881 LIONHEART DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3881 LIONHEART DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3881 LIONHEART DR has units with dishwashers.
