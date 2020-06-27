3741 ORLANDO CIR E

Amenities

This charming home is in a sought after location, less than 2 miles from San Marco Square and in Hendricks Ave. school district! This 3 bedroom 2 full bath home has been remodeled with upgrades galore. The home has beautiful original hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The main bedroom has walk in closets and a large luxurious bathroom with granite, large jetted bath tub with a separate shower. The other 2 bedrooms are separated by a beautiful remodeled full bathroom with Carrara marble floors and bath surround. There is an inside laundry room with washer and dryer included. There is also a fenced in back yard. The home is a must see and is move in ready