All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3741 ORLANDO CIR E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3741 ORLANDO CIR E
Last updated June 27 2019 at 10:51 AM

3741 ORLANDO CIR E

3741 Orlando Circle East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Lakewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3741 Orlando Circle East, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Lakewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This charming home is in a sought after location, less than 2 miles from San Marco Square and in Hendricks Ave. school district! This 3 bedroom 2 full bath home has been remodeled with upgrades galore. The home has beautiful original hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The main bedroom has walk in closets and a large luxurious bathroom with granite, large jetted bath tub with a separate shower. The other 2 bedrooms are separated by a beautiful remodeled full bathroom with Carrara marble floors and bath surround. There is an inside laundry room with washer and dryer included. There is also a fenced in back yard. The home is a must see and is move in ready

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3741 ORLANDO CIR E have any available units?
3741 ORLANDO CIR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3741 ORLANDO CIR E have?
Some of 3741 ORLANDO CIR E's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3741 ORLANDO CIR E currently offering any rent specials?
3741 ORLANDO CIR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3741 ORLANDO CIR E pet-friendly?
No, 3741 ORLANDO CIR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3741 ORLANDO CIR E offer parking?
Yes, 3741 ORLANDO CIR E offers parking.
Does 3741 ORLANDO CIR E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3741 ORLANDO CIR E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3741 ORLANDO CIR E have a pool?
No, 3741 ORLANDO CIR E does not have a pool.
Does 3741 ORLANDO CIR E have accessible units?
No, 3741 ORLANDO CIR E does not have accessible units.
Does 3741 ORLANDO CIR E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3741 ORLANDO CIR E has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia