Jacksonville, FL
3662 Lightview Ln
Last updated May 3 2020 at 7:07 AM

3662 Lightview Ln

3662 Lightview Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3662 Lightview Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Gilmore

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Jacksonville. Amenities included: central air, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. Utilities included: gas and water. Is pet friendly. You'll make long-lasting memories in this home! The interior features lots of natural lighting, plush carpet in the bedrooms, sleek tile in the living areas, and a formal dining room. The kitchen has matching appliances, maple cabinets, and a breakfast bar. Enjoy outdoor entertaining with a covered patio opening to the spacious backyard. Make this house your home by applying today.
contact paul at 206-485-3024 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3662 Lightview Ln have any available units?
3662 Lightview Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3662 Lightview Ln have?
Some of 3662 Lightview Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3662 Lightview Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3662 Lightview Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3662 Lightview Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3662 Lightview Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3662 Lightview Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3662 Lightview Ln offers parking.
Does 3662 Lightview Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3662 Lightview Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3662 Lightview Ln have a pool?
No, 3662 Lightview Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3662 Lightview Ln have accessible units?
No, 3662 Lightview Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3662 Lightview Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3662 Lightview Ln has units with dishwashers.

