3662 Lightview Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Jacksonville. Amenities included: central air, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. Utilities included: gas and water. Is pet friendly. You'll make long-lasting memories in this home! The interior features lots of natural lighting, plush carpet in the bedrooms, sleek tile in the living areas, and a formal dining room. The kitchen has matching appliances, maple cabinets, and a breakfast bar. Enjoy outdoor entertaining with a covered patio opening to the spacious backyard. Make this house your home by applying today.

contact paul at 206-485-3024 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.