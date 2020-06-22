All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
3643 Anvers Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3643 Anvers Boulevard

3643 Anvers Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3643 Anvers Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,700 sf home is located in Jacksonville, FL. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all white appliances, spacious dining area and car port. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3643 Anvers Boulevard have any available units?
3643 Anvers Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3643 Anvers Boulevard have?
Some of 3643 Anvers Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3643 Anvers Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3643 Anvers Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3643 Anvers Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3643 Anvers Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3643 Anvers Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3643 Anvers Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 3643 Anvers Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3643 Anvers Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3643 Anvers Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3643 Anvers Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3643 Anvers Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3643 Anvers Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3643 Anvers Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3643 Anvers Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
