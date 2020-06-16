All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 10 2020 at 7:30 PM

3442 ROSEMARY ST

3442 Rosemary Street · (904) 853-6624
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3442 Rosemary Street, Jacksonville, FL 32207
South Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,225

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1015 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Beautiful South Riverside/San Marco Area 2 bedroom/1 bath bungalow. Living area has laminate hardwood flooring. Separate dining room has ceramic clay tile flooring, french doors that go out to the brick patio with upgraded lighting. Kitchen as newer stove, refrigerator, ceramic clay tile flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel sink and lots of natural light. Huge private, fenced in backyard perfect for you pet. One car carport and washer/dryer connections. Central Heating & Air. Close to San Marco and fine dining. Pet friendly Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3442 ROSEMARY ST have any available units?
3442 ROSEMARY ST has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3442 ROSEMARY ST have?
Some of 3442 ROSEMARY ST's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3442 ROSEMARY ST currently offering any rent specials?
3442 ROSEMARY ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3442 ROSEMARY ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 3442 ROSEMARY ST is pet friendly.
Does 3442 ROSEMARY ST offer parking?
Yes, 3442 ROSEMARY ST does offer parking.
Does 3442 ROSEMARY ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3442 ROSEMARY ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3442 ROSEMARY ST have a pool?
No, 3442 ROSEMARY ST does not have a pool.
Does 3442 ROSEMARY ST have accessible units?
No, 3442 ROSEMARY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3442 ROSEMARY ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3442 ROSEMARY ST does not have units with dishwashers.
