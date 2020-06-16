3442 ROSEMARY ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Beautiful South Riverside/San Marco Area 2 bedroom/1 bath bungalow. Living area has laminate hardwood flooring. Separate dining room has ceramic clay tile flooring, french doors that go out to the brick patio with upgraded lighting. Kitchen as newer stove, refrigerator, ceramic clay tile flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel sink and lots of natural light. Huge private, fenced in backyard perfect for you pet. One car carport and washer/dryer connections. Central Heating & Air. Close to San Marco and fine dining. Pet friendly Home!