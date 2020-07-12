/
south riverside
255 Apartments for rent in South Riverside, Jacksonville, FL
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
4 Units Available
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$840
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom apartments near I-95. Select units include washer/dryer and dishwasher; all include spacious closets, kitchen appliances, and air conditioning. Community features fitness center, laundry facility, pet park, and swimming pool.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3621 ROSEMARY ST
3621 Rosemary Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
700 sqft
This rental is located in a quiet, sought-after San Marco community, within walking distance to Hendricks Elementary (A-School Grade). Granite countertops, tile flooring, and updated bath.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1618 Inwood Terrace
1618 Inwood Terrace, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1584 sqft
Unique 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a new eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, custom backsplash, new stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, and inside laundry room. Kitchen leads to a covered porch & fenced in backyard.
Results within 1 mile of South Riverside
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
283 Units Available
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd., Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1484 sqft
Although newly built, it feels like we've always been here. We shop, sip and stroll through historic San Marco. We love our vibrant, urban lifestyles, our neighborhood parks and local businesses.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2441 SPRING PARK RD
2441 Spring Park Road, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
SOUTHSIDE/SPRING PARK 1st FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT 60 UNIT BUILDING. 2 bedroom, 2 bath, central heat and air, kitchen (R,R)), balcony, off street parking, laundry room on premises, owner may consider pets with NRPF, approximately 850 sq.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2445 SPRING PARK RD
2445 Spring Park Road, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$695
650 sqft
8 Bedrooms
Ask
SOUTHSIDE/SPRING PARK 1st FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT. UNIT 5. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, central heat and air, kitchen (R,R)), balcony, off street parking, laundry room on premises, owner may consider pets with NRPF, approximately 600 sq.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1534 Peachtree Circle South
1534 Peachtree Circle South, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1799 sqft
Rare Find Available! Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath in Miramar Central Location! - Spectacular 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Miramar area.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2230 THOMAS CT
2230 Thomas Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1254 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex conveniently located on the south side of Jacksonville, close to everything 3.5 miles to downtown, less than 2 miles to San Marco. shopping, and schools.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1624 ORLANDO CIR S
1624 Orlando Circle South, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
933 sqft
Remodeled Kitchen With Newer Appliances And Cabinets - Upgraded Electricity - Combination Living Room & Dining Room - Refinished Hardwood Floors - Non-Functional Fireplace - Ch&A - Washer / Dryer Hookup - Enclosed Front Porch - Fenced Back Yard - 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1930 THACKER AVE
1930 Thacker Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
971 sqft
Complete remodeled rental in San Marco. Great public school and shopping within walking distance. 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom Apprx 1,200sf Central Heat and Air, along with Wash/Dryer connection.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1046 RIVIERA ST
1046 Riviera Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1650 sqft
SAN MARCO 1ST FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT. From San Marco Square, north on San Marco Blvd, right on Riviera to brick duplex & sign.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
2220 Thomas Court - 1
2220 Thomas Court, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1254 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2220 Thomas Court - 1 in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
706 Alhambra Drive North
706 Alhambra Drive North, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2693 sqft
Large 2-story San Marco home with 4 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances (range requires induction pots/pans). Tile floors and carpet in two bedrooms. 2 car garage. Fully fenced in backyard. Gas fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3325 CLAREMONT RD
3325 Claremont Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1090 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in St Nicholas/Separate Living and Dining Room/Eat in Kitchen/Hardwood flooring/Tile Flooring-CH&A-Washer Dryer Hookup/Large fence in Yard-Off Street Parking NO PETS
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2375 JERUSALEM ST
2375 Jerusalem Street, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,499
1760 sqft
This 4 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing! In
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
721 OLD HICKORY RD
721 Old Hickory Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1975 sqft
INCREDIBLE RIVERFRONT LOCATION!!! STUNNING VIEW OF CITY SKYLINE, DIRECTLY ACROSS FROM EVERBANK STADIUM. THIS IS POSSIBLY THE FINEST RIVERFRONT LOCATION AVAILABLE IN JAX!!! KITCHEN, BATHROOMS, FLOORS, PLUMBING, ELECTRICAL ALL UPDATED!
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3121 BELDEN ST
3121 Belden Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
This is a remodeled 2 bed 1 bath with beautiful tile throughout. Carport in the back, New kitchen and upgraded windows. This property does not have washer and dryer connections.
Results within 5 miles of South Riverside
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
30 Units Available
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,487
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
7 Units Available
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
890 sqft
Near major freeways, entertainment and schools. On-site amenities here include two pools, a duck pond and green space. Each apartment offers washer and dryer connections, modern appliances, and lots of storage.
Last updated July 12 at 12:03pm
10 Units Available
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$929
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1100 sqft
Situated between Philips Highway and San Jose Boulevard with proximity to I-95 and Autobahn Speedway. Pet-friendly apartment community features pool and gym for fitness and relaxation. Recently renovated units include in-unit laundry and microwave.
Last updated July 12 at 12:04pm
8 Units Available
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$749
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
868 sqft
At La Palma apartments in Jacksonville, Florida, you will feel right at home. Enjoy modern amenities, a convenient location, and spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment floor plans.
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
5 Units Available
San Remo
843 Alderman Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$789
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1353 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at San Remo in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 12:14pm
28 Units Available
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$709
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$769
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
942 sqft
Located just south of Woods Avenue, these unique new apartments are pet-friendly and offer amenities like W/D hookups, patios and balconies, hardwood floors, dishwashers, and onsite parking.
Last updated July 12 at 12:25pm
32 Units Available
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Miramar in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
