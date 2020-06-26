3432 EVE DR E

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage

This beautiful home is located on a corner lot in the community of Southside Estates. Features include two bedrooms, a full bath, separate living/dining rooms, a fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar and a separate laundry room. This home has hardwood floors throughout for easy cleaning. Enjoy a fully fenced yard, with plenty of space that includes a three car carport with a huge, detached garage. This community is located less than 10 minutes from St. Johns Town Center, St. Vincent's Hospital and easily accessible to Downtown.