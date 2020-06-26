All apartments in Jacksonville
3432 EVE DR E
3432 EVE DR E

3432 Eve Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

3432 Eve Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful home is located on a corner lot in the community of Southside Estates. Features include two bedrooms, a full bath, separate living/dining rooms, a fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar and a separate laundry room. This home has hardwood floors throughout for easy cleaning. Enjoy a fully fenced yard, with plenty of space that includes a three car carport with a huge, detached garage. This community is located less than 10 minutes from St. Johns Town Center, St. Vincent's Hospital and easily accessible to Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3432 EVE DR E have any available units?
3432 EVE DR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3432 EVE DR E have?
Some of 3432 EVE DR E's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3432 EVE DR E currently offering any rent specials?
3432 EVE DR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3432 EVE DR E pet-friendly?
No, 3432 EVE DR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3432 EVE DR E offer parking?
Yes, 3432 EVE DR E offers parking.
Does 3432 EVE DR E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3432 EVE DR E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3432 EVE DR E have a pool?
No, 3432 EVE DR E does not have a pool.
Does 3432 EVE DR E have accessible units?
No, 3432 EVE DR E does not have accessible units.
Does 3432 EVE DR E have units with dishwashers?
No, 3432 EVE DR E does not have units with dishwashers.

