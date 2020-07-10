All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

3360 Eve Dr W

3360 Eve Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

3360 Eve Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
online portal
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Cute home for rent in the heart of the Southside area! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

Cute home for rent in the heart of the Southside area. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features just over 1,200 sq. ft. of living space and a 1 car garage! Beautiful kitchen with 42 cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer included. Tenant is responsible for lawncare.

Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.
Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE5835636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3360 Eve Dr W have any available units?
3360 Eve Dr W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3360 Eve Dr W have?
Some of 3360 Eve Dr W's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3360 Eve Dr W currently offering any rent specials?
3360 Eve Dr W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3360 Eve Dr W pet-friendly?
Yes, 3360 Eve Dr W is pet friendly.
Does 3360 Eve Dr W offer parking?
Yes, 3360 Eve Dr W offers parking.
Does 3360 Eve Dr W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3360 Eve Dr W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3360 Eve Dr W have a pool?
No, 3360 Eve Dr W does not have a pool.
Does 3360 Eve Dr W have accessible units?
No, 3360 Eve Dr W does not have accessible units.
Does 3360 Eve Dr W have units with dishwashers?
No, 3360 Eve Dr W does not have units with dishwashers.

