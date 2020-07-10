3360 Eve Dr W

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel online portal

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage online portal

Cute home for rent in the heart of the Southside area! - **AVAILABLE NOW**



Cute home for rent in the heart of the Southside area. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features just over 1,200 sq. ft. of living space and a 1 car garage! Beautiful kitchen with 42 cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer included. Tenant is responsible for lawncare.



Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



(RLNE5835636)