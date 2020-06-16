Amenities

3312 Lenczyk Dr W Available 07/15/19 Cute home in the Arlington area of Jacksonville! - **AVAILABLE JULY 15th, 2019**



Cute 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the Arlington area. This home has a nicely renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and white cabinets. Eat-in kitchen area. Nice wood flooring throughout the entire home. This home has a large backyard. There is a deck with covered pergola. There is a covered carport. This home also has a utility closet located outside with washer/dryer connections.



Tenant is responsible for lawncare.



Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



(RLNE4902828)