Last updated June 3 2019 at 11:14 AM

3312 Lenczyk Dr W

3312 Lenczyk Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

3312 Lenczyk Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
3312 Lenczyk Dr W Available 07/15/19 Cute home in the Arlington area of Jacksonville! - **AVAILABLE JULY 15th, 2019**

Cute 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the Arlington area. This home has a nicely renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and white cabinets. Eat-in kitchen area. Nice wood flooring throughout the entire home. This home has a large backyard. There is a deck with covered pergola. There is a covered carport. This home also has a utility closet located outside with washer/dryer connections.

Tenant is responsible for lawncare.

Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.
Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE4902828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3312 Lenczyk Dr W have any available units?
3312 Lenczyk Dr W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3312 Lenczyk Dr W have?
Some of 3312 Lenczyk Dr W's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3312 Lenczyk Dr W currently offering any rent specials?
3312 Lenczyk Dr W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3312 Lenczyk Dr W pet-friendly?
Yes, 3312 Lenczyk Dr W is pet friendly.
Does 3312 Lenczyk Dr W offer parking?
Yes, 3312 Lenczyk Dr W offers parking.
Does 3312 Lenczyk Dr W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3312 Lenczyk Dr W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3312 Lenczyk Dr W have a pool?
No, 3312 Lenczyk Dr W does not have a pool.
Does 3312 Lenczyk Dr W have accessible units?
No, 3312 Lenczyk Dr W does not have accessible units.
Does 3312 Lenczyk Dr W have units with dishwashers?
No, 3312 Lenczyk Dr W does not have units with dishwashers.
