Jacksonville, FL
3130 BEACHWOOD BLVD
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:24 PM

3130 BEACHWOOD BLVD

3130 Beachwood Boulevard · (904) 453-7113
Location

3130 Beachwood Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Beachwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1393 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
* Coming soon! * Check out this one of a kind, 3 bedroom, 2 bath pool-home in this desirable area! This home has modern updates, neutral paint schemes, and ceramic tile in the main living areas for easy maintenance. Kitchen offers granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer are included and you'll have tons of cabinet space! Master bedroom offers 3 closets and direct access to your private pool! This home is only a few miles from the beaches, 295, shops, restaurants and more! Renter's insurance required.Resident benefit package: $14/mo. Pool maintenance fee of $125/month required. Pets considered under 60lbs (breed restrictions apply) with a non-refundable pet fee of $300 per pet. Pet rent: $15/mo per pet. 2 pets MAX.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3130 BEACHWOOD BLVD have any available units?
3130 BEACHWOOD BLVD has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3130 BEACHWOOD BLVD have?
Some of 3130 BEACHWOOD BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3130 BEACHWOOD BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
3130 BEACHWOOD BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3130 BEACHWOOD BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3130 BEACHWOOD BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 3130 BEACHWOOD BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 3130 BEACHWOOD BLVD offers parking.
Does 3130 BEACHWOOD BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3130 BEACHWOOD BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3130 BEACHWOOD BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 3130 BEACHWOOD BLVD has a pool.
Does 3130 BEACHWOOD BLVD have accessible units?
No, 3130 BEACHWOOD BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 3130 BEACHWOOD BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3130 BEACHWOOD BLVD has units with dishwashers.
