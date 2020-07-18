3130 BEACHWOOD BLVD

Amenities

* Coming soon! * Check out this one of a kind, 3 bedroom, 2 bath pool-home in this desirable area! This home has modern updates, neutral paint schemes, and ceramic tile in the main living areas for easy maintenance. Kitchen offers granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer are included and you'll have tons of cabinet space! Master bedroom offers 3 closets and direct access to your private pool! This home is only a few miles from the beaches, 295, shops, restaurants and more! Renter's insurance required.Resident benefit package: $14/mo. Pool maintenance fee of $125/month required. Pets considered under 60lbs (breed restrictions apply) with a non-refundable pet fee of $300 per pet. Pet rent: $15/mo per pet. 2 pets MAX.