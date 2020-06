Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry pool table

15th floor corner unit with beautiful downtown view. Laundry mat on the first floor of building. Building equipped with elevators, lounge room with pool table, and gym on site. This condo is unfurnished.

Come take a look at this fabulous condo on the 15th floor overlooking downtown Jacksonville. Amazing views facing both East and South. You can see the St. Johns River and the new court house below. Cherry cabinets in the kitchen and quality finishes round out the package. This is a great building with great amenities. Night-time onsite security and onsite property manager. Make an appointment today! Contact us for details. Sorry, no pets.