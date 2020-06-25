3108 Neff St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning carpet

Westside - 4/2 House - This large 4/2 home features a fenced front and back yard, a fully equipped eat in kitchen with appliances. There are lots of beautiful cherry oak cabinets and plenty of counter space. Ceramic tile through the home and carpet in the bedrooms, a laundry room with w/d conn, a big living room and central a/c.



Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $40 is required along with the Reservation Fee.



DIRECTIONS: N on Edgewood, R on Commonwealth, L on Prospect, L on Neff



(RLNE4919079)