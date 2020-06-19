CR PLUS SOLUTIONS TECHNOLOGIES INC - Property Id: 68627
CALL TODAY (904)554-1630 or (954)945-05066. EASY TO QUALIFY!!!! This home renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First Month $850 and deposit $850.00. PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)
WE DO NOT ACCEPT VOUCHERS OR SECTION 8 Application fee are $45.00 (non-refundable) Administration fee are $50.00 after application approval. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/68627 Property Id 68627
(RLNE5373460)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3033 LOWELL AVE have any available units?
3033 LOWELL AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.