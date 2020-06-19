3033 LOWELL AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

CR PLUS SOLUTIONS TECHNOLOGIES INC - Property Id: 68627



CALL TODAY (904)554-1630 or (954)945-05066. EASY TO QUALIFY!!!!

This home renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First Month $850 and deposit $850.00. PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)



WE DO NOT ACCEPT VOUCHERS OR SECTION 8

Application fee are $45.00 (non-refundable)

Administration fee are $50.00 after application approval.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/68627

