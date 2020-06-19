All apartments in Jacksonville
3033 LOWELL AVE
3033 LOWELL AVE

3033 Lowell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3033 Lowell Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
CR PLUS SOLUTIONS TECHNOLOGIES INC - Property Id: 68627

CALL TODAY (904)554-1630 or (954)945-05066. EASY TO QUALIFY!!!!
This home renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First Month $850 and deposit $850.00. PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)

WE DO NOT ACCEPT VOUCHERS OR SECTION 8
Application fee are $45.00 (non-refundable)
Administration fee are $50.00 after application approval.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/68627
Property Id 68627

(RLNE5373460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3033 LOWELL AVE have any available units?
3033 LOWELL AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3033 LOWELL AVE have?
Some of 3033 LOWELL AVE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3033 LOWELL AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3033 LOWELL AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 LOWELL AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3033 LOWELL AVE is pet friendly.
Does 3033 LOWELL AVE offer parking?
No, 3033 LOWELL AVE does not offer parking.
Does 3033 LOWELL AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3033 LOWELL AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 LOWELL AVE have a pool?
No, 3033 LOWELL AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3033 LOWELL AVE have accessible units?
No, 3033 LOWELL AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3033 LOWELL AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3033 LOWELL AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
