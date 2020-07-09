All apartments in Jacksonville
2929 Lippia Rd

2929 Lippia Road · No Longer Available
Location

2929 Lippia Road, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Magnolia Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
4/2.5 at 2929 Lippia RD, Jacksonville, FL 32209 -

This very large 4/2.5 with big den sits on a corner lot with 2 driveways and a double carport. This home has an updated kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, tile and carpet. There is also central a/c and a utility room with w/d connections.

DIRECTIONS: W on Edgewood Ave, R on Blossom, L on Lippia Rd
Lease Terms

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

(RLNE5781036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2929 Lippia Rd have any available units?
2929 Lippia Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2929 Lippia Rd have?
Some of 2929 Lippia Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2929 Lippia Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2929 Lippia Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 Lippia Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2929 Lippia Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2929 Lippia Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2929 Lippia Rd offers parking.
Does 2929 Lippia Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2929 Lippia Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 Lippia Rd have a pool?
No, 2929 Lippia Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2929 Lippia Rd have accessible units?
No, 2929 Lippia Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2929 Lippia Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2929 Lippia Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

