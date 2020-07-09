Amenities
4/2.5 at 2929 Lippia RD, Jacksonville, FL 32209 -
This very large 4/2.5 with big den sits on a corner lot with 2 driveways and a double carport. This home has an updated kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, tile and carpet. There is also central a/c and a utility room with w/d connections.
DIRECTIONS: W on Edgewood Ave, R on Blossom, L on Lippia Rd
Lease Terms
Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.
(RLNE5781036)