Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2837 PARK ST
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

2837 PARK ST

2837 Park Street · No Longer Available
Location

2837 Park Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RIVERSIDE 1st FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St, past King to apt on the right. 3BR, 1BA, foyer, LR/DR, open kitchen (R/R/DW/MW), washer/dryer, electric CHA, new ceiling fans, wood floors, tile in bathroom and kitchen, fireplace in LR, totally renovated and freshly painted unit. approx 1300 sf, off street parking. 2 blocks from Park and King, in desirable Historic neighborhood. $1400 sec dep. 1 year lease. May consider pet w/NRPF, outside smoking only. [ATNSLB sh/fm] available 7/1/19

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2837 PARK ST have any available units?
2837 PARK ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2837 PARK ST have?
Some of 2837 PARK ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2837 PARK ST currently offering any rent specials?
2837 PARK ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2837 PARK ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2837 PARK ST is pet friendly.
Does 2837 PARK ST offer parking?
Yes, 2837 PARK ST offers parking.
Does 2837 PARK ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2837 PARK ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2837 PARK ST have a pool?
No, 2837 PARK ST does not have a pool.
Does 2837 PARK ST have accessible units?
No, 2837 PARK ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2837 PARK ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2837 PARK ST has units with dishwashers.
