2837 PARK ST

Amenities
RIVERSIDE 1st FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St, past King to apt on the right. 3BR, 1BA, foyer, LR/DR, open kitchen (R/R/DW/MW), washer/dryer, electric CHA, new ceiling fans, wood floors, tile in bathroom and kitchen, fireplace in LR, totally renovated and freshly painted unit. approx 1300 sf, off street parking. 2 blocks from Park and King, in desirable Historic neighborhood. $1400 sec dep. 1 year lease. May consider pet w/NRPF, outside smoking only. [ATNSLB sh/fm] available 7/1/19