Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2814 DAVELL RD

2814 Davell Road · No Longer Available
Location

2814 Davell Road, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Biltmore

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2814 DAVELL RD have any available units?
2814 DAVELL RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2814 DAVELL RD have?
Some of 2814 DAVELL RD's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2814 DAVELL RD currently offering any rent specials?
2814 DAVELL RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2814 DAVELL RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2814 DAVELL RD is pet friendly.
Does 2814 DAVELL RD offer parking?
No, 2814 DAVELL RD does not offer parking.
Does 2814 DAVELL RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2814 DAVELL RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2814 DAVELL RD have a pool?
No, 2814 DAVELL RD does not have a pool.
Does 2814 DAVELL RD have accessible units?
No, 2814 DAVELL RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2814 DAVELL RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2814 DAVELL RD does not have units with dishwashers.
