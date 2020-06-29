Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2715 Lippia Road
Last updated February 28 2020 at 7:06 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2715 Lippia Road
2715 Lippia Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2715 Lippia Road, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Magnolia Gardens
Amenities
hardwood floors
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
SECTION 8 OK
Area Schools
K-5: Carter G Woodson Elementary
6-8: Northwestern Middle
9-12: William M Raines High
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2715 Lippia Road have any available units?
2715 Lippia Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2715 Lippia Road have?
Some of 2715 Lippia Road's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2715 Lippia Road currently offering any rent specials?
2715 Lippia Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 Lippia Road pet-friendly?
No, 2715 Lippia Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2715 Lippia Road offer parking?
No, 2715 Lippia Road does not offer parking.
Does 2715 Lippia Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2715 Lippia Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 Lippia Road have a pool?
No, 2715 Lippia Road does not have a pool.
Does 2715 Lippia Road have accessible units?
No, 2715 Lippia Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 Lippia Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2715 Lippia Road does not have units with dishwashers.
