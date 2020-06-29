All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2715 Lippia Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2715 Lippia Road
Last updated February 28 2020 at 7:06 PM

2715 Lippia Road

2715 Lippia Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2715 Lippia Road, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Magnolia Gardens

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
SECTION 8 OK
Area Schools
K-5: Carter G Woodson Elementary
6-8: Northwestern Middle
9-12: William M Raines High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 Lippia Road have any available units?
2715 Lippia Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2715 Lippia Road have?
Some of 2715 Lippia Road's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2715 Lippia Road currently offering any rent specials?
2715 Lippia Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 Lippia Road pet-friendly?
No, 2715 Lippia Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2715 Lippia Road offer parking?
No, 2715 Lippia Road does not offer parking.
Does 2715 Lippia Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2715 Lippia Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 Lippia Road have a pool?
No, 2715 Lippia Road does not have a pool.
Does 2715 Lippia Road have accessible units?
No, 2715 Lippia Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 Lippia Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2715 Lippia Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia